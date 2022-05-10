One Of The Biggest Beer Festivals In The Country Is Coming To Citizens Bank Park

Still looking for some weekend plans in Philadelphia, PA? Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies has one of the biggest events in the country coming this Saturday.

The Philadelphia All-Star Craft Beer & Win Music Festival is BACK at Citizens Bank Park this year! It’s all happening on Saturday, May 14 from 1 pm - 5 pm and from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Phillies stadium.

This event is the largest and highly raved about beer and wine festival in the entire United States. This event was voted number 4 in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2020 for ‘Best Beer Festivals in the entire county by USA Today, so judging by that this event is going to be epic.

They have multiple live bands booked, DJs, and saxophone players throughout the stadium. Also, lots of yard games like Cornhole, Jenga, Connect 4, and rock climbing walls will be available too.

Although there are a ton of backyard games involved, this event is 21 plus so the kids, unfortunately, have to stay at home. They also have a ton of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for the Phillies super fans in your life.

You can get a professional photo and selfie in The Phillies dugout and walk on the field! Tickets are already on sale now and you can choose between a regular and a VIP ticket option.

VIPs will have access to multiple private VIP areas that give you access to drink sampling, lounge areas, air conditioning, private restrooms, AND will get you into the park a whole hour before the event even starts.

If you’re interested, the link to the tickets can be found here.

