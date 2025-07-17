If you have tickets to see Chris Brown in Philadelphia this summer, heads up! There's been a pretty significant change to that show.

Chris Brown Reschedules Concert at Citizens Bank Park

Chris Brown was originally scheduled to perform at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly on Saturday, August 16th. That show has been moved to Sunday, August 10th.

We don't know exactly what went into the changes, but it looks like the moves affected several dates on the tour.

The news of the new show date was confirmed via our contacts at Live Nation. It has since been updated on the Phillies website as well.

What Happens to Your Chris Brown Tickets?

If you had tickets to see Chris Brown in Philly on August 16th, they will be valid on the new date of the show (August 10th). Just show up at the venue the night of the show, and you'll be good to go. You do NOT need "new" tickets.

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2 Getty Images loading...

If you are no longer able to attend the show for any reason because of the new date, you can contact officials via your point of purchase for refund information, organizers say.

The show is still scheduled to start at 7 pm that evening as well, by the way.

Breezy Bowl XX Rolls into Philly This August

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX rolls into Philadelphia this summer. He'll be joined by Summer Walker and Bryson Teller as special guests.

It looks like some limited tickets may still be available for the concert via LiveNation.com. we LOVE shows at Citizens Bank Park, by the way, so if you are considering attending: go! You'll love seeing a show there.

Meanwhile, summer 2025's impressive concert calendar rolls on: