One Ticket Matches All Six Powerball Numbers for $700 Million Win

One ticket matched all six numbers in last night's Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth $699.8 million dollars. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $45 million. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot resets to an estimated $20 million.

The winning numbers in last night's Powerball drawing were: 28-38-42-47-52, Powerball: 1. The winning ticket was sold in California and is the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Powerball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Saturday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and bring home $14.2 million.

A basic Mega Millions ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-70), plus the Mega Ball (1-25). The odds? 1 in 302,575,350. Assuming you win the Mega Millions jackpot tonight, you can take the lump-sum cash option and bring home $31.7 million.

The 10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots in U.S. History

$1.586 Billion (Powerball) January 2016 - Split between three winners. $1.537 Billion (Mega Millions) October 2018 - One winner. $768.4 Million (Powerball) March 2019 - One winner. $758.7 Million (Powerball) August 2017 - One winner. $731.1 Million (Powerball) January 2021 - One winner. $699.8 Million (Powerball) October 2021 - One winner. $656 Million (Mega Millions) March 2012 - Split between five winners. $648 Million (Mega Millions) December 2013 - Split between two winners. $590.5 Million (Powerball) May 2013 - One winner. $587.5 Million (Powerball) November 2012 - Split between two winners.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Good luck!

