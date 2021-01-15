Powerball & Mega Millions Jackpots Grow to Combined $1.4 Billion

No one matched all six numbers in this week's Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, increasing the combined jackpots to $1.4 billion for this weekend's drawings. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $750 million. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $640 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 9. The winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14.

A basic Mega Millions ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-70), plus the Mega Ball (1-25). The odds? 1 in 302,575,350. Assuming you win the Megs Millions jackpot tonight, you can take the lump-sum cash option and bring home $551 million.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Powerball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Saturday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and bring home $479 million.

Both of this weekend's estimated jackpots would be among the top-ten largest jackpots in U.S. history.

The 10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots in U.S. History

$1.586 Billion (Powerball) January 2016 - Split between three winners. $1.537 Billion (Mega Millions) October 2018 - One winner. $768.4 Million (Powerball) March 2019 - One winner. $758.7 Million (Powerball) August 2017 - One winner. $656 Million (Mega Millions) March 2012 - Split between five winners. $648 Million (Mega Millions) December 2013 - Split between two winners. $590.5 Million (Powerball) May 2013 - One winner. $587.5 Million (Powerball) November 2012 - Split between two winners. $564 Million (Powerball) February 2013 - Split between three winners. $559.7 Million (Powerball) January 2018 - One winner.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night. Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night. Good luck!