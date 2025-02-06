The Wienermobile Is Making Its Way To PA in 2025

Hotdog lovers, listen up!

A true icon of the road is making its way to Pennsylvania and no it’s not Joey Chesnutt.

The legendary Oscar Meyer Wienermobile has been cruising across the country for decades, spreading joy, nostalgia, and of course, a love for hot dogs.

This absolutely ginormous hotdog on wheels makes stops in cities, big and small, rolling up to pop-up events, grocery stores, parades, and more.

To be honest, there’s nothing more American than this. It’s easy to see why people get so excited.

Whenever they spot it in person at one point, the Wienermobile made an appearance in Mercer County, New Jersey and I was so sad that I missed it.

I feel like I missed out on a part of history.

Seeing the Wienermobile up close has been on my bucket list for years, and let’s be honest a few things scream “must-see” attraction quite like a giant hot dog on wheels

This year Pennsylvania will get a chance to see this piece of food history with its own eyes.

When Will The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile Be in Pennsylvania in 2025?

In 2025, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making a few stops in the Keystone State.

They will roll into Glendoldan at ShopRite on February 13, followed by a stop at the ShopRite in Eddystone on February 14.

The biggest event of them all will be on March 8 at the legendary Scranton St. Patrick’s Day parade. If you’ve never seen the winner in person before, this is now your chance.

It’s one of those random but ridiculously fun experiences that you’ll talk about for years.

