Thanksgiving now comes in unique ice cream flavors at the coolest ice cream shop in Princeton.

I was checking out the bent spoon on Facebook and wait until you see what ice cream flavors they're serving up in honor of the holiday on Thursday. I bet you haven't had anything like these before.

Here's an idea. Bring some of these Thanksgiving flavors as a hostess gift wherever you're spending the day or serve them to your guests and I'm sure they will be buzzing about them.

Their stuffing ice cream is a celery-sage ice cream made with organic celery, local and organic sage, a little local maitake and chocolate covered crunchy bread. Whoa. It's so good it caught the attention of NBC's Today Show in 2019 and was featured in a tv segment.

I loove Cranberry Sauce. Check out this ice cream called Cranberry Mostarda.

They use cranberries from the pine barrens of New Jersey, black and yellow mustard seeds to make the Italian condiment to swirl into their creamy ice cream. I love the pink color.

You'd think it would be spicy but they say it has more of a tang.

Like Sweet Potatoes? If yes, then you won't want to miss their Sweet Potato Casserole ice cream. The shop gets a ton of requests for it along with its Wild Turkey Caramel ice cream. Funny, right? You know you want to try them all.

Sweet Potato Casserole ice cream is made from local and organic sweet potatoes (I love that they use so many local products) and swirled with golden-toasted, spoon-made honey from New Jersey and vanilla bean marshmallows.

Here's another....

Another popular flavor...Wild Turkey Bourbon Caramel.

Is your curiosity killing you yet? Go grab some of these and more unique flavors.

The bent spoon is located in Palmer Square in downtown Princeton.