Whoa! Thanksgiving Flavors at Ice Cream Shop in Princeton, NJ
Thanksgiving now comes in unique ice cream flavors at the coolest ice cream shop in Princeton.
I was checking out the bent spoon on Facebook and wait until you see what ice cream flavors they're serving up in honor of the holiday on Thursday. I bet you haven't had anything like these before.
Here's an idea. Bring some of these Thanksgiving flavors as a hostess gift wherever you're spending the day or serve them to your guests and I'm sure they will be buzzing about them.
Their stuffing ice cream is a celery-sage ice cream made with organic celery, local and organic sage, a little local maitake and chocolate covered crunchy bread. Whoa. It's so good it caught the attention of NBC's Today Show in 2019 and was featured in a tv segment.
Watch...
I loove Cranberry Sauce. Check out this ice cream called Cranberry Mostarda.
Is your curiosity killing you yet? Go grab some of these and more unique flavors.