‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Tour To Make Stops in NJ and PA – Find Out Where!
We may not be talking about Bruno (jk, everyone is), but one thing's for sure: your kids won't stop talking about this if you can get your hands on these tickets!
Disney's wildly popular animated movie Encanto took the world by storm this year. You'd probably be lying if "We Don't Talk About Bruno" hasn't been stuck in your head at least three times at this point - no matter how old you are.
And you shouldn't be ashamed of that! Lin Manuel Miranda really put his musical magic into this soundtrack, and the movie swept up awards season at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and the Producers Guild America.
And now Encanto is coming to you in the flesh!
According to Billboard.com, Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour! The tour will make its stops in 32 cities kicking off in July and concluding in late August.
And it's coming to New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Talk about fanastical and magical!!
Ticket pre-sale begins today, April 27th and tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29th.
Philadelphia, PA: Tue Aug 16 –TD Pavilion at The Mann - Get tickets HERE.
Holmdel, NJ: Sun Aug 21- PNC Bank Arts Center. - Get tickets HERE
These tickets will go fast, so if you want to check it out with your family and friends, snag them as soon as you can!
Here's the full list of dates:
- Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*
- Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
- Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI
Broadway Shows You'll See in Philadelphia in 2022-23
The Top 5 Music Venues in New Jersey