We may not be talking about Bruno (jk, everyone is), but one thing's for sure: your kids won't stop talking about this if you can get your hands on these tickets!

Disney's wildly popular animated movie Encanto took the world by storm this year. You'd probably be lying if "We Don't Talk About Bruno" hasn't been stuck in your head at least three times at this point - no matter how old you are.

And you shouldn't be ashamed of that! Lin Manuel Miranda really put his musical magic into this soundtrack, and the movie swept up awards season at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and the Producers Guild America.

And now Encanto is coming to you in the flesh!

According to Billboard.com, Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour! The tour will make its stops in 32 cities kicking off in July and concluding in late August.

And it's coming to New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Talk about fanastical and magical!!

Ticket pre-sale begins today, April 27th and tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29th.

Philadelphia, PA: Tue Aug 16 –TD Pavilion at The Mann - Get tickets HERE.

Holmdel, NJ: Sun Aug 21- PNC Bank Arts Center. - Get tickets HERE

These tickets will go fast, so if you want to check it out with your family and friends, snag them as soon as you can!

Here's the full list of dates:

Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*

Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

