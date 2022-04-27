Win Tickets to See Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert in Philadelphia, PA

You can see one of the biggest movies of the year live on stage for a fun, family-friendly concert.

It's Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert at the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, and you can win free tickets below. Keep scrolling to win.

It's Encanto Live and it's coming to the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia on August 16, 2022. We've got your chance to win tickets below. Whether you're 4 or 84, this is going to be a good time.

It's sure to be a fun night as you enjoy the hit movie, along with a live band of performers. It'll be fun for the whole family.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning (April 29) at 10 am on Ticketmaster.com, but you can enter to win a four-pack of tickets right now on the PST app.

Enter to win here:

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. The contest runs through 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



