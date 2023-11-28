Are you feeling jolly yet?

The holiday season is here. I think it's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year...you know the song, right? If you're looking for some holiday vibes there are 7 towns in New Jersey to visit, according to New Jersey Digest, and one of them is right in Mercer County.

Princeton made the new list of the "7 Charming Christmas Towns in New Jersey."

Here's what New Jersey Digest said about the home of the Princeton University Tigers:

"This 17th-century historic town is known for its prestigious Princeton University and its colonial-style architecture. During the holiday season, this town looks like a sight out of a movie. Princeton is jam-packed with events this holiday season, which officially began in November with the annual Palmer Square tree lighting. And the tree is impressive, to say the least, standing 65 feet tall and decorated with 32,000 lights. While there, guests enjoyed live music and a visit from Santa to bring in the holiday spirit."

Here's the tree. Pretty awesome, isn't it?

If you enjoy ice skating Skating on the Square is back again for this winter. It's an eco-friendly, cute skating rink, set up behind the Nassau Inn, on Hulfish Street. You can bring skates or rent them there. There are pretty holiday lights strung all around it. Bring your friends and have some fun. It would also make a great date spot.

There are so many more holiday events throughout town, click here for more information.

To see the entire list of the 7 Charming Christmas Towns in New Jersey, click here.

Merry Christmas!