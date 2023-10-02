It's Red October and the popular OwowCow ice cream shops have something special for you.

Starting Tuesday (October 3rd), all five of the OwowCow locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be selling a limited edition, handmade flavor called "Red October."

The ice cream shop announced the exciting news on social media saying, "RING THE BELL! The forecast for October is in and it's looking RED. We are celebrating the Phillies' road to victory with a special Philadelphia flavor."

I must say "Red October" sounds delicious. It definitely has a Philly vibe. You know the TASTYKAKE Butterscotch Krimpets, right? Of course you do.

The ice cream base is inspired by them...it's "butterscotch ice cream with chunks of vanilla sponge cake and dark chocolate covered pretzel clusters and swirled with brotherly love sprinkles." You guessed it, they're red and blue.

You've got to get some "Red October" to celebrate your favorite team making it to the playoffs. Get a bunch and share it with your family and friends you're watching the games with.

You can get scoops of Red October in any of the shops or buy it by the pint for $11.

Here are the OwowCow locations:

- 237 North Union Street, Lambertville, NJ

- 101 North Main Street, Chalfont, PA

- 591 Durham Road, Wrightstown, PA

- 4105 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA

-1262 Simon Boulevard, Unit B106, Easton, PA.

The Phillies are hosting all three of the wild card games. The first one is on Tuesday (October 3rd) at 8:08pm at Citizens Bank Park. They're taking on the Miami Marlins.

Good luck, Phillies. I'm rooting for you.

