There’s something about hitting the road in the summer that just feels right. Whether you’re blasting music with the windows down, stopping for random snacks at a Wawa, or just enjoying the ride with your favorite people, road trips are such a fun time.

If you’re trying to figure out where to go this year, WalletHub just dropped its list of the best states for summer road trips in 2025 and honestly, it’s a pretty solid guide.

Some states always seem to top these lists. Minnesota snagged the number one spot this year, thanks to its gorgeous lakes and super affordable travel vibes. New York came in second, probably because there’s more to the state than just the city. Upstate New York is actually packed with some fun little small towns. Ohio landed third, which might surprise some people, but apparently, it’s a great balance of attractions and road safety.

As the list goes on, Utah, Louisiana, Florida, Idaho, Texas, and North Carolina all made their way onto the list, but here’s where it gets exciting for us.

Where Did Pennsylvania Rank on the List Of Best States for Travel?

Pennsylvania ranked number 10 in the entire country.

Why? According to WalletHub, Pennsylvania is a total road trip gem. The state has affordable gas prices, good roads, and a perfect mix of things to see, historic spots, cool cities, and plenty of nature. Plus, it scored well in traveler-friendly categories like safety and the cost of places to stay.

If you needed a sign to explore PA this summer, this is it.

