Palmer Square Christmas Tree Lighting Will be Virtual This Year

The lighting of the Palmer Square Christmas tree will be a virtual event this year, according to Palmer Square's official website.

This fun yearly event always attracts a big crowd, so I'm not surprised by this news at all, but, it sounds like it's going to be as festive as ever, so make sure you don't miss it.

The virtual tree lighting for 2020 is right around the corner. Palmer Square is calling it a "Watch Party" this year that will take place on Friday evening, November 27th, starting at 6pm. You and your family or "quaranteam" can gather together and join the action on your phones, tv, or tablets. Tune in for "never-before-released behind the scenes footage" of Palmer Square.

Don't worry, there will still be the same wonderful, traditional performances, as in years past, to put you in the holiday spirit. Performing will be the Princeton High School Choir, Princeton School of Rock, American Repertory Ballet, and a four-piece jazz ensemble. There will be other appearances, and hopefully, Santa help light the Christmas tree again this year. It wouldn't be the same without him.

This makes me so very happy. Growing up in nearby Cranbury, this was something we looked forward to each year. A family tradition that will carry on, despite this challenging time. Although, a little different this year, it's sure to please everyone. I applaud Palmer Square for making our good health and safety a top priority, and being creative and adapting, to once again make this an event to remember.

So, make some hot chocolate, cuddle up on your couch, and enjoy.