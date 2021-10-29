Palmer Square Is Bringing Back Skating on the Square This Winter

'Tis the season to start planning for Christmas activities. There are a bunch going on in the area but one that your kids will always love is ice skating.

Palmer Square has made it known that Skating on the Square is coming back this Christmas season. You just can't go wrong with a night out with the family on the ice. Well, the interesting thing is that this is actually a synthetic skating rink, according to Palmer Square Princeton's website.

We learned from Palmer Square Princeton that Skating on the Square will be open to the public on November 20 and will continue on until February 27, 2022.

These are the hours of operation for Skating on the Square.

Every Thursday and Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm

Every Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

According to Palmer Square Princeton's website, there are also special hours closer to the holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, MLK Day, and Presidents Day.

Closed Thanksgiving, November 25 th

December 23, 12pm-3pm & 4pm-7pm

December 24: 12pm-3pm

Closed Christmas Day, December 25 th

December 27: 12-3pm & 4pm-7pm

December 30: 12pm-3pm & 4pm-7pm

December 31: 12-3pm

January 1: 12-3pm & 4pm-7pm

January 17, MLK Day: 12-3pm

February 21, Presidents Day: 12-3pm

If you are the type that loves making reservations you will be out of luck with this one. Skating on the Square has made it known that reservations are not allowed and tickets can only be purchased at the door.

But if you would like to book a private party you will be allowed to do that.

Something else you should know is that Palmer Square will be lighting its Christmas tree on Friday, November 26th at 5 pm.