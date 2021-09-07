The 2021 date has been set for the beloved Palmer Square Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Princeton, according to Palmer Square's Facebook event. Yippee. Now that summer's over, bring on all the holiday fun.

Save the date for this fun and festive tradition. Good news, it will be back in-person this year on Friday night, November 26th at 5pm. Yay. Last year's Christmas tree lighting was virtual due to the pandemic. It was still great, but, will be even better back on the Green in Palmer Square.

Plans are underway to make the night as fantastic as it always is. You've probably been going to this yearly event since you were a kid, like I have. Ahhh, the memories. It's always so much fun. It's one of those things that I'll remember forever.

There will be live holiday music with performances from local community musical groups and more family fun. And, of course, it wouldn't be a Palmer Square Christmas Tree Lighting without the big guy, Santa Claus...and Mrs. Claus helping light the huge Christmas tree on the Green.

Did you know there will be 32,000 Christmas lights on that gigantic Spruce tree in front of the Nassau Inn? Wow. That's a lot of lights.

Grab your family and friends and go be a part of the holiday fun. Again, it's going to be Friday, November 26th at 5pm. I can't wait.

I know it's only September, but, I'm already in the holiday mood. The holidays make me happy and after the year and a half we've had, anything that makes me happy is at the top of my list. I'm not putting my decorations up or anything like that yet, but, I'm ready to have holiday activities to look forward to. Yay.

