Pancheros Mexican Grill Coming Soon to Cherry Hill, NJ

Pancheros will be opening soon in Cherry Hill, NJ, according to ROI NJ. Good news for your burrito cravings.

The Mexican Grill will be in the Heritage Square Shopping Center on Route 70 East. This will be the 3rd South Jersey location owned by Mike Yurcho and Jim Kolzow. The partners also own the Pancheros in Berlin and Voorhees.

My son is a huge Pancheros fan. I'm often driving him to the Hamilton Township (Mercer County) restaurant, so he can grab a burrito...they're huge. He tells me the reason he likes them so much is because they're fresh. They take fresh dough balls and press them on the grill for homemade tortillas. I love their slogan...Burritos Better Built.

Yurcho (who's from South Jersey) says, “I am so grateful for the loyalty our fans here in South Jersey have shown to our existing Pancheros restaurants. Their excitement for our first two locations is why we are so confident in bringing a third restaurant to the area.”

I'll let you know when I find out grand opening information. Hopefully, it's soon

If you're a Pancheros rookie, check out the website here.

