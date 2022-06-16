One of my favorite places, Peddler's Village, has been named the #1 tourist destination in the Philadelphia region by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The shopping, dining, lodging and entertainment hot spot earned the title for the 2nd consecutive year, according to the press release.

I have such fond memories of my parents bringing my sister and I to experience it as children and now I have the pleasure of bringing my own children to make wonderful memories with too.

Among our favorite events during the year are the Peeps in the Village display, Strawberry Festival, Scarecrow Festival, and the Gingerbread Competition and Display during the holidays. We love everything at Peddler's Village.

There are unique shops for everyone's taste. Take a stroll. I'm sure you'll find something you love.

Chief Operating Officer of Peddler's Village is excited for the recognition saying, "We at Peddler's Village are both pleased and enthusiastic that we are able to deliver to our guests satisfying experiences, whether shopping, dining, or enjoying one of our free, family-friendly events. We're grateful to the many who have visited Peddler's Village over the years and have continued to support our small businesses, and we thank them for helping us reach these incredible milestones in Village history."

Peddler's Village is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with many fun events, activities, and giveaways.

For more information, click here.