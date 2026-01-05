Here we are in that weird time of year. The holidays are over. Winter Break is done, along with your festive freedom. It's back to work and school. Your lights and decorations are sadly coming down. Everything seems so blah, doesn't it?

Peddler's Village hosting Fire & Frost Fun weekends in January

It doesn't have to be blah. Head to Peddler's Village in Lahaska (Bucks County) for Fire & Frost Fun festival weekends. It's like the holidays have been extended. You're going to love this.

First, the entire village is still lit up with the million+ holiday lights, so if you think you missed your chance to see them this year because the holidays are over, you didn't. Peddler's Village will be illuminated through January 18.

Next, Fire & Frost Fun festival weekends kick off January 9th. You don't want to miss this. Bundle up and get ready to be dazzled. The outdoor winter festival will run Friday, January 9th, Saturday, January 10th, and then again Friday, January 16th, Saturday, January 17th, and Sunday, January 18th. Times for all festival days are 4 PM - 8 PM.

There will be dozens of ice sculptures and fire artistry

There will be dozens of ice sculptures on display, and fire artists performing. You'll get to watch them carve the ice blocks into sculptures and see them do stunts like fire-breathing, juggling, and spinning. You can even jump on the ice throne to take a picture for your Instagram.

Children can win prizes in a Jack Frost scavenger hunt

There will also be a Jack Frost-themed, Village-wide scavenger hunt. Children can win prizes while supplies last.

For details, schedules, and more information on the Fire & Frost Fun weekends, click here.

Don't forget, Peddler's Village is an amazing destination for shopping, dining, lodging, and entertainment in historic Bucks County.

There will be food trucks and the shops will have special sales

The Village restaurants will be open. There will also be Food Trucks on site. The shops will be open until 8 PM during the Fire & Frost Fun festival weekends, and will have special sales throughout January, too.

Admission and parking are both free.

Enjoy.

