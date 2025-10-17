Don’t Miss The Beloved Apple Festival at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA
The fall is speeding by as it always seems to, but before Peddler's Village transforms into a magical holiday village, there's one more beloved fall festival.
The annual Apple Festival at Peddler's Village is on November 1 and 2
Save the date for the annual Apple Festival. It's happening Saturday and Sunday, November 1 and 2, from 11 AM - 6 PM each day. Admission and parking are free.
READ MORE: Fire damages popular Bucks County restaurant (see pics)
The Village is especially beautiful during the fall months.
Did you know the Apple Festival's been a Peddler's Village tradition since way back in 1973? Wow.
There will be apple-themed foods, drinks, and baked goods
There will be, well, apples. Local apples will be available (great for making apple pies, apple crisps, and other fun, fall recipes). Enjoy apple-themed foods and drinks, baked goods (including housemade apple pies), live entertainment, and of course, family-friendly activities.
The Apple Festival is a great way to take in some fresh air before it starts to get cold. It's one of the most popular fall events in the area, so plan to arrive early and carpool with family or friends.
It's the perfect time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping as the Village shops are staying open until 8 PM on Saturday.
READ MORE: "Rookie mistake" forces closure of a Bucks County coffee house
It's rain or shine, so be prepared for the weather.
You're going to love it.
For more details on Peddler's Village Apple Festival, click here.
The holidays kick off in Peddler's Village on November 14
PS. The Village will be transformed into a holiday wonderland on November 14 at the Grand Illumination Celebration. For all of the festive details, click here.
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz