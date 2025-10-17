The fall is speeding by as it always seems to, but before Peddler's Village transforms into a magical holiday village, there's one more beloved fall festival.

The annual Apple Festival at Peddler's Village is on November 1 and 2

Save the date for the annual Apple Festival. It's happening Saturday and Sunday, November 1 and 2, from 11 AM - 6 PM each day. Admission and parking are free.

The Village is especially beautiful during the fall months.

Did you know the Apple Festival's been a Peddler's Village tradition since way back in 1973? Wow.

There will be apple-themed foods, drinks, and baked goods

There will be, well, apples. Local apples will be available (great for making apple pies, apple crisps, and other fun, fall recipes). Enjoy apple-themed foods and drinks, baked goods (including housemade apple pies), live entertainment, and of course, family-friendly activities.

The Apple Festival is a great way to take in some fresh air before it starts to get cold. It's one of the most popular fall events in the area, so plan to arrive early and carpool with family or friends.

It's the perfect time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping as the Village shops are staying open until 8 PM on Saturday.

It's rain or shine, so be prepared for the weather.

You're going to love it.

For more details on Peddler's Village Apple Festival, click here.

The holidays kick off in Peddler's Village on November 14

PS. The Village will be transformed into a holiday wonderland on November 14 at the Grand Illumination Celebration. For all of the festive details, click here.

