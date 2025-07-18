Peaches galore are another reason to love summer at Peddler's Village in Lahaska.

Annual Peach Festival at Peddler's Village August 2 & 3

It's all about peaches throughout the entire month of August at Peddler's Village, with the annual Peach Festival happening Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, according to a Peddler's Village press release.

Bring your family and friends for some peachy fun. It's been one of the most popular Village festivals for decades. You'll find local peaches, pies, fritters, peach-themed restaurant specials, and so much more.

The hours are 11 AM - 6 PM each day

The festival runs from 11 AM - 6 PM each day. Admission is free. Food, drinks, and some of the activities are pay-as-you-go.

There will be live music

Grab peach treats and stay for live music. There will be performances by Front Porch Swing, Hot Club Philadelphia, and the Vintage Vibe Tribe.

There will also be activities for the whole family, including a mobile escape room, a gel blaster battlefield, face painting, gem mining, lawn games, axe throwing, and sand art. Sounds like a ton of fun, doesn't it?

You'll also be able to save some money and the summer sidewalk sale.

Plus, don't forget, the massive sand sculptures are still up as well throughout the Village. You can't miss them. They're so cool to see. The theme this year is Safari in Sand.

VIP packages are available

There are VIP Packages for the Peach Festival available online. The package will get you a premier parking spot, a $20 Peddler's Village gift card valid at Peddler's Village-owned restaurants, a Peddler's Village tote bag, and a Peddler's Village magnet.

For more information, click here.

