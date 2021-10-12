It's almost the most wonderful time of the year at Peddler's Village, in my opinion.

A million holiday lights will make the Village sparkle for the season starting Friday night, November 19th, according to a Peddler's Village Press Release. You'll have plenty of time to go see them...they'll be lit until January 12th, 2022. It's truly an extraordinary sight you don't want to miss.

Going to Peddler's Village is one of my family's favorite holiday traditions. It's just an amazing experience. Make sure to visit the Gingerbread House Competition and Display. This year it's going to be in the big Red Barn on Street Road Green. It's free with over 70 displays. I love seeing all the creations.

The man of the season, Santa Claus, will make his first appearance in the Village on November 19th as well. He'll be near the Gazebo and strolling around, greeting everyone and welcoming the joyous season.

Make sure to bring your holiday shopping list. The 65 specialty shops and boutiques have so much to offer...there's something for everyone. Most of the shops are locally owned, so if you like to shop and support local, here's your chance (Small Business Saturday is November 27th).

Bring the kids to Holly Jolly Weekend, Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, December 5th. There will be a Santa parade through the Village both days at 1:30pm, and other activities.

I can't even begin to tell you how much I love Peddler's Village. I've been going there since I was a kid. It's such a special place where you and your family can make memories. It's brings you back in time with it's old village feel. If you've never been, the holidays are the perfect time to visit. You'll instantly get all the holiday feels.

Besides shopping, the Village is also home to fabulous restaurants and top notch lodging for out of town family members...or maybe a romantic holiday weekend for you and your honey.

To learn more about Peddler's Village, click here.

Peddler's Village is on Route 202 and 263 in Lahaska, Bucks County, PA.

See you there.

