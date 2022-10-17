I know you're still enjoying Spooky Season, but, this news is too big not to pass along.

I just heard from Peddler's Village that they've set the date for its Grand Illumination Celebration, the night they flip the switch on for all of the amazing holiday lights.

Trust me, you don't want to miss it. It's one of my family's favorite holiday traditions.

Set a reminder in your phone for Friday, November 18th. At 6:15pm sharp, Santa and Mrs. Claus will do the honors of kicking off the holiday season in Peddler's Village by flipping the switch on a million lights. It's an amazing sight.

It will be a fun night. Bring your family and friends, or a date. Before and after the lighting there will be dance and musical performances by local groups, a sing-a-long with Santa, and so much more.

I can't believe the holidays are almost here. Visiting Peddler's Village during the holidays is a must in my house. We love seeing the Gingerbread House display, holiday shopping at the over 60 unique shops and boutiques, dining at the fabulous Village restaurants, and strolling through (and taking lots of pics of) the holiday lights.

When you visit the Scarecrow Display (going on now), you may see some of the holidays lights already being put up. I can imagine it takes quite some time to string up a million lights.

Don't worry if you can't make it to the Grand Illumination Celebration on November 18th, the lights will be up until January 8, 2023.

Peddler's Village is free admission and free parking.

I know you'll love it as much as my family does.

