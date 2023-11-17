This Pennsylvania City Ranks Among Top Cities for Cheaters in the U.S.

Oh boy...Somebody call the 'Cheaters' crew!

Let's talk about cheating. It is a HARD limit in most relationships.

Cheating is one of the worst things you can do to someone who loves you. It's a quick way to shatter the foundation of trust and commitment. It's a betrayal that scars not just individuals, but entire families. The deceit wreaks havoc on emotional well-being and fractures the sacred bonds of love, leaving lasting wounds that can linger for years.

It sucks.

But boy oh boy... Cheaters are everywhere. And some online platforms purposefully give them the ability to cheat! And some cities appear to have more cheaters than others!

A recent study by online dating service, Ashley Madison, has unveiled statistics, revealing that Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has earned a spot on the list of cities with the highest rates of adulterous behavior in the United States.

And in case you didn't know, Ashely Madison is a dating service that specifically caters to people looking to cheat on their significant others. They're coined as the "Affair Dating Site." So they know what they're talking about!

They crunched their numbers based on how many people from each city are subscribed to their services and narrowed down the Top 20 Cities Engaging in the Most Adulterous Behaviors.

Pittsburgh came in at #10! Here are the Top 10 cities where the most Ashley Madison accounts:

Miami Orlando Atlanta Las Vegas Tampa Cincinnati Minneapolis St. Paul Buffalo Pittsburgh

I'm honestly surprised not to see Atlantic City or Philadelphia on this list! Also a shocker that Vegas isn't number one. But then again, there are other avenues for adultery in those cities...

Are you surprised? Let us know!

