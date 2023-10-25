2 Pennsylvania Cities Rank Among Rattiest Cities in the U.S. 2023

RATS! Here's a list you don't ever want to find your city on!

Philadelphia is a pretty rat-infested city. In fact, it's been identified as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, according to a study.

Orkin, one of the foremost authorities in pest control with over 120 years in business, ha once again produced a list of The Top 50 Rattiest Cities in the U.S., and in 2023, Philadelphia made the Top 10.... again!

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

They ranked metro areas by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept.1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. - both residential and commercial treatments.

There's more bad news. Philadelphia is even rattier than last year compared to other major cities. Last year, Philly ranked at #7 in the 2022's Top 50 Rattiest Cities. Guess where Philly's ranked this year?

Philadelphia is the 6th Rattiest City in the U.S.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

This year, Philadelphia inched its way up the list; It's now the 6th rattiest city in 2023, according to Orkin's findings.

But hey, at least it's not as bad as Chicago. They've once again ranked #1 for the 9th consecutive year!

But wait! There's MORE bad news!

Philly isn't the only Pennsylvania city among the rattiest this year. Pittsburgh made the Top 20, ranking in at #16.

Photo by Tyler Rutherford on Unsplash

Here are the Top 20 for 2023:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, DC San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Denver Detroit Cleveland-Akron Minneapolis - St. Paul Seattle Boston Atlanta Indianapolis Pittsburgh Hartford Columbus, OH Miama-Ft. Lauderdale Houston

If you want to avoid rat infestation, Orkin recommends you take proper precautions so as not to attract the invasive pests.

Store food away and clean up crumbs and trash

Declutter so they don't have material to chew up and use for their nests

Maintain your landscaping so they don't have places to hide and made nests

Keep an eye out for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along your baseboards and walls

Keep a look out for possible entry points into your home.

Man volunteer cleaning up the trash in park. Picking up rubbish outdoors. Ecology and environment concept Getty Images

If you live in Philly or Pittsburgh, let us know if you ever had a rat/rodent problem in your house/apartment, and how bad it got. You're definitely not alone!

