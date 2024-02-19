A Pennsylvania Grocery Store Has Been Named The Worst in America

I swear, the older I get, the more I genuinely enjoy going to the grocery store. Once I have a family of my own, I’m sure it’ll become more of a chore than a fun shopping experience, but for now, I love walking around and finding new and fun snacks to try out.

If you want to keep your love for the grocery store alive, there is one grocery store in Pennsylvania you have to avoid at all costs. Solitaired has released a list of the worst grocery stores across the U.S. and a Pennsylvania store has not only made it onto the list, but it is coming in at #1.

We have all been to a store where we have either not received the best customer service, the quality of the food was not exactly up to par, etc.

This site has gathered a huge list of online reviews and has listed some of the worst grocery stores to shop at throughout the country.

This list isn’t just calling our retailers as a whole, it’s pinpointing exact locations. If you live in Pennsylvania, you for sure want to avoid the worst-rated grocery store in the entire country.

What Is The Worst-Rated Grocery Store In The U.S.?

Giant Eagles Supermarket in Pittsburgh has been named THE WORST grocery store in America. If you frequently shop at the Giant Eagle Supermarket located at 318-320 Cedar Ave in Pittsburgh, PA, apparently you’re shopping at the country’s worst-rated grocery store!

People on Yelp have had a lot of negative things to say about their customer service as well as some of their products. You can check out the full reviews here.

