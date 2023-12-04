Two Cities In Pennsylvania Named Rudest In The Nation

There are 2 cities in Pennsylvania alone that are considered to be the rudest cities across America. Growing up in the New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia area, I’ve seen my share of rudeness and bluntness that everyone in our area is just pretty much used to at this point! Business Insider has curated an official list of the rudest cities in America.

Naturally, two PA cities have been placed on this list and one has ranked pretty high! This list was curated based on an insider survey of 2,092 adults living in the US.

Most people who answered the polls that were used to collect the data have named the same city as the rudest city in the US. can you guess which city took the top spot?

New York City was named the rudest city in the country according to a survey of 2,092 US adults. According to Business Insider just over a third of respondents said New York City was the absolute rudest which was then followed by Los Angeles. The big question for us is, which Pennsylvania cities have made this extremely negative list?

#25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

3.5% of respondents thought that Pittsburgh was home to the rudest people in the US. I’m not sure what’s going on over there in Pittsburgh, but we’ll blame the rudeness on the tourists and not the locals.

#9 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9.9% of respondents believed that Philly was home to some of the rudest people in the entire country. How can people say that about the City of Brotherly Love?

