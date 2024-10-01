Halloween is such an exciting time of the year! There’s something magical about the spooky decorations, the crisp fall air, and the fun of dressing up in costumes that make it truly special.

Whether you're visiting haunted attractions or having a movie night with your favorite horror films, Halloween is packed with activities for everyone to enjoy. Although there are many ways to enjoy, we know what the best part of Halloween is.

For many, it's the tradition of trick-or-treating. Going house to house, showing off costumes, and collecting a bag full of candy is definitely a highlight of the night!

During this super sweet time of year, of course, everyone has a go-to candy.

Canva

Some people can’t get enough of chocolate treats like Reese’s or Snickers, while others would rather have fruity options like Skittles or Starburst.

Then, there are those who are big fans of the classics, like candy corn.

No matter what your sweet treat of choice is, Halloween is the perfect excuse to enjoy all the candies that make the holiday even more fun.

Each state tends to have its own favorite candy, and it’s always fun to see which ones take the top spot. Some states lean toward chocolates, while others favor fruity or chewy sweets.

Let's be honest here, there's always a little debate about which Halloween candy is the absolute best.

So, what about Pennsylvania?

What Is Pennsylvania's Favorite Halloween Candy?

M&M's Get A New Look

Once all the trick-or-treating is done, Pennsylvania’s top candy is M&M’s!

These little chocolate candies are a favorite among trick-or-treaters across the state.

Whether they’re plain or peanut, M&M’s are definitely a hit here! At the end of the day, everyone has different candy preferences, but Halloween is always a sweet and festive time no matter what.

