Pennsylvania Considered One of the Best States For Millennials

Millennials are typically looked at as weak, lazy, poor work ethic, dependent on feedback, and a bunch of other bad traits. But now the question is, are some states better than others for millennials? The answer is yes.

Wallet Hub recently created a survey that showed 2021's Best & Worst States for Millennials. On the list, Pennsylvania landed in the 10th spot Pennsylvania, making it one of the best states for millennials. We learned from Wallet Hub that the survey was created "across 34 key metrics, ranging from share of millennials to millennial unemployment rate to millennial voter-turnout rate."

Wallet Hub also shared other categories such as Affordability, Education & Health, Quality of Life, Economic Health, and Civic Engagement. Here is where Pennsylvania landed in those categories on the list of 2021's Best & Worst States for Millennials:

Affordability: Pennsylvania takes the 23rd spot, which does not sound too affordable.

Education & Health: Pennsylvania takes the 16th spot.

Quality of Life: Pennsylvania takes the 16th spot.

Economic Health: Pennsylvania takes the 25th spot.

Civic Engagement: Pennsylvania takes the 9th spot.

Those rankings are not too bad and make Pennsylvania a pretty good state for millennials. If you are curious to know, millennials are those from "mid-20-to-early-40-somethings," according to Wallet Hub.

Here is an interesting fact about the neighboring state of New Jersey. According to Wallet Hub, New Jersey is the state that has the highest percentage of millennials living with parents. Overall, on the 2021's Best & Worst States for Millennials list New Jersey takes the 28th spot.