Pennsylvania’s 10 Safest Cities of 2020

Every year, SafeWise.com puts together a list of the safest cities in each state in the country. They gather data from every city in which it is available and compiles it to determine the safest places to live.

With a population of nearly 6,000, the southwestern Pennsylvania Township of Luzerne in Fayette County tops this year's list of the safest cities in Pennsylvania. In fact, most of the cities in the top 10 are in the western portion of the state.

Of the 494 Pennsylvania cities that were ranked, by the way, in our area, Bucks County's Buckingham Township ranked #19 and Solebury Township ranked #34.

So here's the list of the 10 safest cities in Pennsylvania:



Luzerne Township

Scott Township, Lackawanna County

Cornwall

Adams Township, Cambria County

East Marlborough Township

Upper Yoder Township

Reading Township

Jackson Township, Luzerne County

Fox Chapel

South Park Township

SafeWise's methodology was based on data from FBI crime statistics and US Census population data. They used this data to rank cities in each state by determining violent and property crime levels per thousand people.

You can see how your city ranks and how other states compare to Pennsylvania by visiting SafeWise's website.