Small towns have a unique way of bringing people together in a way that bigger communities can’t quite replicate.

When everyone knows their neighbors by name, it’s easier to share things, look out for one another, and form bonds that people in cities or bigger towns may not get to experience. In these intimate environments, it’s easy to see your friends and neighbors as more like family than anything else.

The pace of life in a small town is often slower, allowing residents to appreciate the little things in life which can truly be a really beautiful thing.

For many, the idea of living in a place so tight-knit is both nostalgic and comforting. There’s something really amazing about knowing that if you need help, it’s just a few steps away, not hidden behind endless blocks of city streets.

If you’re looking to move to Pennsylvania and small-town culture sounds enticing to you, there are plenty of options when it comes to which towns to move to.

Although a lot of us love the small-town feel, just how small can a town get before it stops feeling like a town at all?

In Pennsylvania, there is one municipality whose population is insanely small. It takes the term “tight-knit” into something very literal.

I didn’t even realize you could encounter a town this small. That place is Centralia, located in Columbia County, about 2 and a half hours from Philadelphia.

According to the 2023 U.S. Census Bureau data, Centralia’s population stands at just five residents This once-thriving coal-mining borough has become a literal handful of people, making it not just small, but extremely intimate.

