The internet has become such a huge part of our daily lives. We rely on it for everything from streaming our favorite shows and chatting with friends, to working remotely and even ordering dinner.

We can all admit we rely on it for more than we'd like to admit.

Have you ever found yourself wondering why your connection feels so slow?

You’re not alone. A lot of places struggle with bad Wi-Fi connections, and it's not always easy to figure out exactly where these trouble spots are.

READ MORE: Items You’re Forbidden From Donating To Goodwill in PA

In Pennsylvania, some communities unfortunately tend to be behind when it comes to internet speed.

While bigger cities usually enjoy super-fast connections, smaller towns often get stuck with sluggish service.

This can be truly frustrating, especially if you need a stable connection for work, school, or even just for entertainment. I mean let's be real, there aren't many things that are worse than a horrible Wi-Fi connection!

Slow speeds can make streaming videos painful and can totally ruin your online gaming sessions.

Where Are The Worst Towns For Internet Speeds in Pennsylvania?

Wi-Fi Speed in Pennsylvania, Worst Towns Wi-Fi in Pennsylvania, Slow Wi-Fi Pennsylvania Canva loading...

If you’ve been having problems with your internet and you’re living in Pennsylvania, you might be interested in knowing which areas rank the worst.

According to recent online reports, certain towns stand out as having notoriously slow internet.

In fact, according to Bentono.org, Pottsville, Somerset, and Indiana are considered the worst areas in Pennsylvania for internet speeds.

So if you live in one of these places, it might be time to consider your options.

Whether that means switching providers, upgrading to fiber if possible, or even moving closer to a major city, knowing the worst hotspots for lousy Wi-Fi is the first step toward better internet.

Pennsylvania's 15 Best Public Schools - RANKED Niche has listed the best public schools across Pennsylvania and this is the top 15! Gallery Credit: Gianna