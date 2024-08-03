Stargazers, get ready to look to the sky! The annual Perseid meteor shower is about to reach its peak, and you could catch a glimpse!

What is The Perseid Meteor shower?

The Perseid Meteor shower is considered to be one of the most best meteor showers of the year. It occurs every year, from July 14, all the way through September 1.

According to Space.com:

"The Perseids result from Earth passing through debris — bits of ice and rock — left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed close to Earth in 1992."

The dazzling shower will reach its peak Aug 11 -12, when the Earth passes through the dustiest part of the debris. During this time, you can see up to 100 meteors per hour! In North America, that peak will be on the evening August 11.

The Perseid meteor shower is known for its colorful, bright particles that leave a clear train. Some look like fireballs, others look like smaller shooting stars.

It really is beautiful. Take a look at the highlights of the shower from last year!

When can I see the Perseid Shower in New Jersey?

Get ready to stay up late! According to The American Meteor Society, it'll peak at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) EDT on Monday, August 12. (This will feel like late Sunday night.)

Let's hope for a clear night so we can make a lot of wishes on those "shooting stars"!

