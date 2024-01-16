Ground Stop Issued at Philadelphia International Airport Early Tuesday Afternoon

The winter weather has led to a ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport. Flights headed to Philadelphia Airport (arrivals) are under the ground stop until 1 p.m.

Flights are still departing Philadelphia International Airport, the FAA says.

Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed across the country, reports say.

If you are waiting for a flight to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport this afternoon, you should check with your airline, officials say.

The airport reported 3.3" of snow before the weather made a change over to an icy mix. As of 12:15 p.m., the airport was reporting a light freezing rain was falling with a temperature of about 30 degrees.