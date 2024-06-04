Summer is almost here and that means a busy travel season is ahead.

Do you have a vacation planned over the next few months?

If you do, the last thing you want is to be delayed at the airport. That's such a bummer. You want to get to your dream destination as quickly as you can and start to relax and have fun.

You don't want to have to sit in the airport for hours and hours instead of on a white, sandy beach with a drink in your hand.

When it comes to airports, which ones are your best bets for being on time across the country?

We're lucky in the Philadelphia area because one of the airports that ranked in the Top 10 in May 2024 for the least amount of "flight disruptions" is Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

That's great news.

AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, gathered data on airports across America and determined the top 10 that had the least travel delays in May, just before the summer travel season kicks off.

Here they are...the best airports because they had the least flight disruptions:

Salt Lake City International Airport - only 18.6% of flights disrupted

Minneapolis - St. Paul International Airport - 20.8%

John F. Kennedy International Airport - 21.8%

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport - 22.1%

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport - 23.3%

Boston Logan International Airport - 23.4%

New York LaGuardia Airport - 23.6%

Philadelphia International Airport - 23.6%

Los Angeles International Airport - 24.2%

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - 24.6%

That's not bad at all considering how many people go through those major airports.

Would you like to know which airport was ranked the worst in May?

It's Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 45.6% of its flights interrupted in May.

Yikes. That's a lot of delayed passengers. I'm sure they weren't happy.

For more information on Airhelp, click here.

