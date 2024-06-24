Ready to beat the heat with some delicious scoops in Philly this summer?

Mark your calendar - The Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival on Filbert is returning to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 13 from 12pm - 4pm!

Get our free mobile app

The cool pay-as-you-go event will once again be held at 12th & Filbert, hosted by the historic Reading Terminal Market and Bassetts Ice Cream.

Bring your sweet tooth! Along with over a dozen local ice cream vendors to explore, there will also be entertainment, an inside DJ, games, food demonstrations, an ice cream-eating contest and performances by a jazz ensemble!

Outdoor vendors will include:

Bassetts Ice Cream

Cloud Cups

Dreams Ice Cream

El Merkury

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.

Franklin Fountain

Hangry Bear

Mango Hut

Milk Jawn

Molly Malloy’s

Scoop DeVille

Siddiq’s Water Ice

Tubby Robot

Weckerly’s

And there will be more fun sweet fun inside the market, where you can find creative ice cream specials from the following vendors:

Beck’s Cajun Cafe – Brioche French toast, toasted pecan praline syrup & vanilla ice cream

– Brioche French toast, toasted pecan praline syrup & vanilla ice cream Butcher’s Pantry – Turkey salad ice cream cone

– Turkey salad ice cream cone Flying Monkey Bakery – Sundae cupcake

– Sundae cupcake Fox & Son – Fried cookie dough with vanilla ice cream

– Fried cookie dough with vanilla ice cream Hunger Burger – Peaches & cream milkshake

– Peaches & cream milkshake Kensington Food Co. – Ice cream with organic extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze

– Ice cream with organic extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze Pennsylvania General Store – Selection of ice cream sandwiches

– Selection of ice cream sandwiches Sparrow’s Gourmet Snacks – Gluten free chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches

– Gluten free chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches Tambayan – Assorted macarons with Ube or mango ice cream

– Assorted macarons with Ube or mango ice cream The Head Nut – Phillies sundae served in a baseball cap cup

Will you be checking it out this year? You can find more information HERE!

LOOK: Highest-rated ice cream shops in Philadelphia, according to Yelp Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Philadelphia using data from Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker