Come to an Outdoor Screening of This Classic Philly Movie at The Mütter Museum

Now imagine listening to that classic Philadelphia tune on the actual streets of Philadelphia in the opening scene of an equally classic Philadelphia movie. Literally!

The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia, the city's medical history and science museum, will be hosting an outdoor screening of "Philadelphia (1993)", the classic Philly-based movie starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

The screening will take place in the museum's Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden on Wednesday, July 26 at 8:15 pm, according to PhillyVoice. Tickets are $35 per person, with doors opening between 7pm - 8pm.

Come and enjoy popcorn and for those 21 and older, you can crack open a beer from Stickman Brews! And if you're a college student or museum member, take advantage of their 20% discount.

Never seen "Philadelphia"? It's a heavy watch, but so good! It earned Tom Hanks the award for "Best Actor in a Leading Role" at the 1994 Academy Awards.

"When a man with HIV is fired by his law firm because of his condition, he hires a homophobic small time lawyer as the only willing advocate for a wrongful dismissal suit." - IMDb.

Will you be checking out this movie screening? If not, there are still plenty of other outdoor movie screenings to check out in the city this summer, including on the Schuykill River Banks!

Oh, and you might wanna bring your tissues!

