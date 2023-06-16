The Phillie Phanatic Ranks Too Low On List Of Top MLB Mascots

Our very own Phillie Phanatic has been ranked amongst some of the most iconic MLB mascots of all time!

While I think that he should’ve been placed higher on this list, it is still pretty awesome that the Phanatic made the list and is considered to be a historical part of Major League Baseball!

Rotowire put out a list of the top 9 MLB mascots of all time right around the time of National Mascots Day, and the Phillie Phanatic made the list.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Getty Images loading...

Although the Phanatic was recognized as one of the best, Philly fans aren’t happy with where he landed himself on this list! On the list of the Top 9 MLB mascots of all time, the Phillie Phanatic lands at number 9.

Number 9? I totally think he should’ve been placed within the top 5. All jokes aside, even if you aren’t a Phillies fan and you see a picture of the Phanatic, you know exactly who he is! The article even states that the Phsnstic is probably one of the most recognizable mascots in sports.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Getty Images loading...

The Phillies have had the Phanatic by their side, cheering them on for decades now. The Phillie Phanatic made his first appearance with the Phillies back in 1978.

Some of the honorable mentions on this list are Mr.Met of the New York Mets, who came in at number 7 and also Orbit of the Houston Astros who came in at number 8.

The mascot that took the number 1 spot on this iconic mascot list was Rally Monkey which is the mascot for the Los Angeles Angels. I’m not sure if i entirely agree with the rankings, but this is what they’re saying! Maybe I’m just biased. You can check out the official list, here.

