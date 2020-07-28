Philadelphia Public Schools Will Stay Remote Through November, Reversing Previous Decision, Reports Say

The Philadelphia public schools will NOT reopen for in-person instruction until November at the earliest, sources tell the Inquirer.com.

The district had previously issued a plan for a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction, for the 2020-2021 school year. That plan was met with outcries of criticism from the community.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the area, sources tell Inquirer.com that instruction would happen virtually through at least the conclusion of the first marking period, which concludes on November 17.

District officials have not publicly commented on the news, but Inquirer.com reports that an official announcement could come later this afternoon.