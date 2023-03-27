UPDATE: Philadelphia’s Drinking Water Now Safe Through Wednesday Night

Philadelphia's tap water is safe to drink, bathe in and cook through at least Wednesday night, the city announced Tuesday morning.

The city continues to test the water supply, and results from their overnight testing showed they are "confident" that tap water from the city's drinking plant remains "safe to drink through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023."

No contaminants related to the discharge have been found in "PWD's water system at any point," officials say.

The update came following Friday night's chemical leak into a tributary in Bristol, Pa. (Bucks County). That's when about 8,000 gallons of a latex finishing product spilled into the water near the Trinseo chemical plant in Bristol, Pa. The US Coast Guard is working with other federal and local officials to facilitate the clean-up.

They say that testing is ongoing around the clock for the safety of the water supply. And as of Monday afternoon, no contamination has been reported in the city's water supply.

Get our free mobile app

City officials say the testing of the water supply will continue overnight and they'll provides.

The concern in the City of Philadelphia started Sunday afternoon when the city initially issued a statement saying residents "may choose" to switch to bottled water after 2 pm on Sunday. That announcement came just around 12 noon.

But about an hour later an alert message was sent to cell phones across the city. It told residents they should switch to bottled water after 2 pm, creating a sense of urgency and panic for residents.

iPhone screenshot iPhone screenshot loading...

That panic immediately drove residents to grocery stores in and around Philadelphia to stockpile water. In fact, it seemed like most grocery stores in the affected neighborhoods of the city immediately sold out of bottled water on Sunday.

By 5 pm on Sunday, however, the City of Philadelphia said the water would be safe through at least Monday.

So what's next? What could it mean? We're not sure, but city officials say they expect the window of concern to last less than a week.

In the mean time, we got some answers to a few questions that we've had:

Will a Filter Keep My Water Safe in Philadelphia?

These chemicals are not something that a Brita or at-home filtration can protect you from. So don't assume that your filter would protect you, as multiple outlets including the Philadelphia Inquirer are reporting.

Can I Boil My Water in Philadelphia?

Additionally, boiling water would not be able to destroy the chemicals that are found in the water. Boiling water only protects from bacterias and viruses that may be present in the water, The Inquirer says.

In fact, the Philadelphia Inquirer answers more of the serious questions in this article. Click here to view.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as soon as it's available.