Phillie Phanatic Is The Most Obnoxious Mascot In Baseball

We all know that the mascots for every professional sports team in the City of Brotherly Love can be very interesting to say the least. Some sports fans have called them rude, aggressive, dumb, and even annoying.

We have all gotten a good laugh from the non-sense that the Phillie Phanatic usually does but not everyone appreciates it. According to a survey shared by Play USA, the Phillie Phanatic is the most obnoxious mascot in the entire Major League Baseball.

We can all probably agree on that just a little.

It was stated on Play USA that the top 5 "Major Leagues Baseball mascots with the obnoxious behavior during games" are:

Phillie Phanatic from Philadelphia Phillies Baxter from Arizona Diamondbacks Slider from Cleveland Indians Swinging Friar from San Diego Padres Blooper from Atlanta Braves

With all honesty, we believe that the Phillie Phanatic does reflect the attitude of the Philadelphia sports fans so this is something fans are probably very proud of.

Philadelphia Phillies fans definitely love the Phillie Phanatic. It was stated on Play USA that the Phillie Phanatic took the number 1 spot in the "Fans Who Love Their Team's Mascot" category. Philadelphia Phillies fans rated their mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, as their favorite mascot, according to Play USA.

Phillie Phanatic can be considered "obnoxious" but the love for the Philadelphia Phillies mascot will forever be there.

Just if you were curious to know, Slider, the Cleveland Indians mascot, is the most disliked mascot by its own fans. Now that is sad. Philadelphia fans will always appreciate its local sports team mascots no matter what.