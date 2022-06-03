Philadelphia Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies just announced that they have fired manager Joe Girardi following a disappointing start to the 2022 season.

The team's bench coach Rob Thomson has been named the interim manager for the remainder of the season.

The Phillies were off to a disappointing 22-29 start this season after spending a TON of money in the off-season to stack their team.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," the team's President of Baseball Operations David Dombroswki announced.

"I believe we have a talent group that can be on track, and I am confident that Rob with his experience and familiarity with our club is the right man to lead us going forward."

Girardi failed to get the team to the postseason in his first two full seasons as the manager of the club.

