LOOK: The Phillies Are 1 Win Away; So, Yes, Philadelphia Just Greased The Poles

It’s a tale as old time, and yet, it seems like it’s ONLY a Philadelphia ritual. Though, I have to say that it’s kind of one of our favorite things about this town.

We're talking about greased poles.

City officials have covered some light poles with a greasy Crisco-like substance, along Broad Street, and across South Philadelphia. Of course, they hope this will discourage rowdy crowds from putting themselves in danger if they climb the light poles, as they often do in large celebrations across town.

Back in 2018, the city “greased the light poles” in Center City ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory. But that didn’t stop a few risk-takers from reaching the top of the poles as the crowds marched down Broad Street, through Center City.

Philadelphia Eagles' Fans Gather To Watch Their Team In Super Bowl LII Against The New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

The Philadelphia Phillies are VERY close to winning their first National League pennant in 13 years. Following Saturday night’s win, the team is just one victory away from the World Series.

Get our free mobile app

“Light poles are being greased as a preliminary public safety measure,” the city’s spokesperson Kevin Lessard said in a statement issued to 94.5 PST on Sunday.

They’ve also set up some barriers for crowd control in “key locations,” including the medians on Broad Street near City Hall and in South Philadelphia near Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.



"Based on prior experience in these situations, and to control the flow of crowds, barricades were put into place at key locations for public safety, and light poles are being greased as a preliminary public safety measure," Lessard said.



Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 2:37 pm, and police will be assigned to strategic areas if crowds begin to assemble in the city, officials say. That game does, however, run the risk of being affected by weather with drizzle forecasted this afternoon.

Shrouded in Secrecy, This is the Only Club Philadelphia's A-List Visits The Filter Club, which first opened in 2019, is where Philadelphia's most brilliant executives, creators and more gather. But the membership cost isn't as expensive as expected.