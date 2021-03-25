Phillies Release New Safety Guidelines For Upcoming Season

Being able to attend different sporting events again brings so much happiness to our hearts. We don't care if there are still safety guidelines we have to follow. We are okay with that. We just want to have normalcy again.

With that being said the countdown until opening day for the Philadelphia Phillies is up one us. According to 6abc, the Philadelphia Phillies released its safety guidelines for the upcoming season.

The biggest safety guideline is the limited number of fans that are allowed into the stadium. That's not a bad one as we all know there is still limited access everywhere we go.

Some of the other safety protocols are the use of face coverings, bag & backpack policy, clean team & hand sanitizer stations, cashless points of sale, social distancing, mobile ticketing, easier parking & gate entry, and lastly no tailgating.

Out of all of the safety guidelines shared on 6abc, we can easily say that the one that will frustrate Philadelphia Phillies fans the most is the No Tailgating guideline. Oh, No! That is such a fun sucker type of guideline.

We learned that all fans attending who are 2 years and older must wear a face mask at all times unless the fan is "actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats."

Backpacks are no longer allowed in the ballpark. It was shared on 6abc that only "single compartment purses, medical bags and diaper bags" are allowed.

If you were the type of person who loved saving the m paper tickets that is officially a thing of the past because it was stated that "ticketing will now be 100% mobile through the MLB Ballpark App." Can't add those tickets to the memory book anymore.

Either way just being able to attend a Phillies game is so exciting. April 1 is the season opener for the Philadelphia Phillies.