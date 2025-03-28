The Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia are known as one of the area’s most wealthy and vibrant suburbs.

So it’s not much of a surprise that communities along the Main Line are some of the most sought out places to live in our area.

However, it’s not every day that communities right here in the Philadelphia area are named to a list honoring The Best Places to Live in the entire country.

However, this year it’s actually a bit of a step back for one of our favorite communities in the area.

Chesterbrook, PA Slips on This Year’s List of the Best Places to Live in USA

Chesterbrook, the tiny community nestled in between Valley Forge and the Berwyn area (right outside of King of Prussia), has taken home the top honor on the Niche.com list for several years in a row.

For the 2025 edition of the list, however, it slipped back to third place.

Here's footage of the victory in 2023 via CBS Philadelphia:

It got beat out by Colonial Village in Arlington, Va and Atlantic Station (Atlanta), Ga.

Chesterbook still gets an overall A+ grade from Niche.com for public schools, health, fitness and being family friendly.

That’s the kind of criteria that this list takes into consideration, by the way. Niche.com says its home to over 140 million reviews and ratings designed to connect students and families with the right schools.

The weather, however, seemed to be Chesterbook’s biggest detractor in the grades for which it only got a C+.

These Other Philadelphia Suburbs Made the List

The Philadelphia region was VERY well represented on the total list put out by Niche.com earlier this week.

Those included the following ratings:

Ardmore, which is also located near Philly’s Main Line, came in at #11 on the Best Places to Live in America list.

“Ardmore is a nice place to live. You can walk to most stores in the area and at a reasonable distance,” the description reads in part.

Not far behind Ardmore is Penn Wynne, PA which ranked #13 on the 2025 list.

It’s described as a “very safe and pretty neighborhood” with a “good elementary school,” but Niche.com noted it’s a long walk to restaurants and shopping areas.

Which makes sense. You know that Penn Wynne is more of a driving suburb.

