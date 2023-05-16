Philly, PA Pizza Place Stoked to Feed Taylor Swift and Crew After The Eras Tour Stop

Swifters 2.0/Facebook; Avenue Steaks Pizza

No doubt, after three long nights putting on The Eras Tour in Philadelphia, Taylor Swift and her crew were famished. Unsurprisingly, they ordered a TON of pizza.

So, which pizza place got the call?

Taylor's team went with a fairly new pizza and cheesesteak shop in South Philly, reportedly in business for just two years so far.

Swift surprised her crew with 70 pizzas from a place called Avenue Steaks & Pizza, located on S. Juniper Street.

You can see The Eras Tour masters are BIG fans of pepperoni pie, though we spot some plain pies in the back, too.

I don't know why 70 pizzas doesn't sound nearly enough for the number of staffers it takes to put on the spectacle that is The Eras Tour.

But, hey, at least one of the Avenue Steaks & Pizza guys that got to delivery the pizzas to the Linc on Sunday, which is a pretty cool gig, since he's wearing a Sixers jersey. We all know how THEIR Sunday went. Oooo, too soon?

