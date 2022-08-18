A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch.

Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location.

Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the western side of the shopping center. The store at the end was occupied by Dogs and Cats Rule.

The pet store has relocated to a larger space in the shopping center, leaving room for Piccolo Trattoria to occupy both spaces.

The expansion will include a bigger kitchen and indoor dining room. The new covered outdoor dining space will be 2,212 square feet and seat 112 people.

There will be a short wall surrounding the new outdoor dining area to protect the outdoor diners from the parking lot and access road.

Last week, Newtown Township gave the go-ahead for Piccolo Trattoria to get started on the project. Officials also voiced their support.

Supervisor Phil Calbro said, "This is a great thing for Newtown because Fahmi (owner of Piccolo Trattoria) and Piccolo have been around a long time. He's also been a contributor to community causes. It's nice to see an existing business expanding. This is fantastic for Newtown Township."

Have you ever been to Piccolo Trattoria? It's fabulous. You can dine in, but they also offer takeout with many gourmet pizzas to choose from (the chicken parmigiana pizza is my favorite).

Their authentic Italian entrees are all made from scratch with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Plus, their delicious marinara sauce is homemade.

Stop in and try it. Trust me, you'll love it.

I'll let you know when the project is complete.

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.

LOOK: Picturesque Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA Wins Best Tourist Spot in Philadelphia Region Peddler's Village is a year round destination with many seasonal events, activities, lodging, shopping and dining. If you haven't been, it's a must.