Pina Colada Was The Most Googled Cocktail In NJ During Pandemic

This coronavirus pandemic has had everyone pretty stressed and wanting to get a vacation as soon as possible. Since we weren't able to travel much for the past year, many of us have decided to just start a party at home with people that we live with. Some of us even became bartenders, or at least we tried our best to put some good drinks together.

I know for a fact I Googled a good amount of drinks to see what was needed to make that perfect drink to enjoy at home. We found a list that was created by Upgraded Points which shows "The Most Popular Cocktail In Every State." This list was created based on Google trend searches, according to Upgraded Points. This list gathered all of the information from March 2020, when the pandemic first started, until March 2021.

From the looks of it, New Jersey residents were trying to get some sort of tropical vibe with piña coladas. It was stated on the list created by Upgraded Points that New Jersey had the piña coladas as the most Googled cocktail during the pandemic.

Pennsylvania residents have me a little confused because most people in the state were Googling wine coolers. Is there even a recipe to make wine coolers or were they just trying to find a place to get some? Either way wine coolers would get the job done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case you were interested in knowing, New York was trying to get fancy on us with a lot of people Googling Vodka Fizz.