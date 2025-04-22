Summer at the Jersey Shore is basically a rite of passage for anyone who lives in or around New Jersey.

As soon as the weather starts warming up, we’re all counting down the days until we can hit the beach, grab some boardwalk fries, and soak up the sun, right?

Whether you’re heading to Wildwood, Asbury Park, Seaside, or Cape May, the energy is always unmatched, and being down the shore is the best part of the year for me.

There are a ton of great beach bars to check out while you’re there, too.

Spots like The Rusty Nail in Cape May or Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright make it easy to kick back with a drink, listen to live music, and hang out with friends.

With all that going on, it’s no surprise people just assume you can walk onto the beach with a drink in your hand.

Before you pop open a High Noon or crack a Bug Light on the sand, there’s something you should know.

Can You Legally Drink on New Jersey Beaches?

In short, no, it's not legal to drink alcohol on New Jersey's public beaches.

While there isn't a statewide law banning alcohol on beaches, most shore towns have local ordinances that prohibit it.

This means that even if you're just quietly enjoying a drink and not causing a scene, you could still face fines or other penalties.

Some towns are very strict, with checkpoints at beach entrances to search for alcohol.​

So, while the idea of a glass of wine in the sand on a summer day sounds amazing, it's best to keep the drinks at home or just enjoy them at your favorite bars.

