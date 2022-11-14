All we can say is, 'IT'S ABOUT TIME!' P!nk is BACK, baby, and she's coming to Philadelphia in 2023 on her biggest tour yet.

It's been over four years since P!nk last performed in Philly.

Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television, you know how exciting, dramatic, and high-flying P!nk's shows can be. She loves to fly through the air like Tinkerbell and has aerialists that have you looking up as much as you look at the stage.

So, the fact that P!nk is finally playing a venue in Philly worthy of her acrobatics is fitting.

P!nk is setting out on her Summer Carnival Tour and it's bringing her back to her hometown of Philly Monday, September 18, 2023. P!nk will perform where the NLCS Phillies champs play: Citizens Bank Park!

courtesy LiveNation courtesy LiveNation loading...

How exciting is that?! I don't doubt this show WILL have carnival energy. And check out P!nk's special guests: Brandi Carlisle, Grouplove, and DJ Kid Cut Up. I smell a party!

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

If you hope to grab yours before everyone else, there will be an exclusive radio presale happening Saturday, November 18th at 10 a.m. through Sunday, November 19th at 11 p.m. You can access tickets to P!nk early using promo code RADIO.

And you can bet 94.5 PST will be hooking you up along the way.

P!nk just splashed back onto the music scene with a super fun new song called 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' accompanied by a colorful, bubbly music video where she roller skates around a grocery store.

And P!nk and Brandi Carlisle should make great tourmates. The two just recently performed together at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in tribute to Dolly Parton.

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images loading...

