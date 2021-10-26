What’s more New Jersey than pizza? Nothing, which is why it’s not surprising that there is a “pizza fest” in the state (there are probably many).

This one is in Hoboken and it’s the fifth annual Pizza Fest in the Mile Square City.

The Fifth Annual Hoboken Pizza Fest will be held on Nov. 13, from 1-5 p.m. The format for the celebration, which was instituted last year, will be a “crawl” type of event, with patrons traveling from pizzeria to another with a punch card to get marked off at each location.

Nine Hoboken pizza joints will be participating; they are:

Alessio's Cafe

Imposto's Pizza

Tony Boloney's

Urban CoalHouse

Madison Pizza Lab

Hot House

The Brick Fire Baked Pizza

Napoli's Pizza

Hungry Like The Wolf @ Northern Soul

Hoboken Happy Hours is the organization putting on the festival, which will raise money for charity. Nicole Seredich, Director of Events for HHH, said in a statement:

“We at Hoboken Happy Hours could not be more excited to be hosting our 5th Annual Hoboken Pizza Fest. When you have a city like Hoboken that puts out only the best pizza, – and a lot of it – why not pull together several local pizza vendors and create a day full of friends and fun?! We created this event 5 years ago because we are passionate about pizza and the Hoboken community and wanted to share it with as many people as we could. HHH is excited to help raise money for Party With Purpose, a local 501(c)3 non-profit supporting local children’s charities.”

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

