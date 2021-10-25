Brace Yourself, Here’s How The SEPTA Strike Could Completely Disrupt Your Life Next Week

Consider yourself warned: Philadelphia's transit system, SEPTA, could completely shut down on November 1. The Transit Workers Union 234 voted on Sunday to authorize a strike. So while it's not a guarantee it will happen, it certainly has us watching closely.

Get our free mobile app

So as the deadline for a strike looms closer, we're realizing how difficult next week could be in Philly for all of us.

SEPTA Workers Authorize a Strike; Here's how your life will be affected: SEPTA's union voted to authorize a strike on Sunday. It would mark their first strike 2009. Negotiations for a new contract began in July, but they have not reached an agreement to this point. The authorization does not necessarily mean a strike will happen, but here's what we know.