Brace Yourself, Here’s How The SEPTA Strike Could Completely Disrupt Your Life Next Week
Consider yourself warned: Philadelphia's transit system, SEPTA, could completely shut down on November 1. The Transit Workers Union 234 voted on Sunday to authorize a strike. So while it's not a guarantee it will happen, it certainly has us watching closely.
Get our free mobile app
So as the deadline for a strike looms closer, we're realizing how difficult next week could be in Philly for all of us.
SEPTA Workers Authorize a Strike; Here's how your life will be affected:
SEPTA's union voted to authorize a strike on Sunday. It would mark their first strike 2009. Negotiations for a new contract began in July, but they have not reached an agreement to this point. The authorization does not necessarily mean a strike will happen, but here's what we know.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.